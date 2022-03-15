Adele's $60million LA house declared at high risk in case of earthquake 

Adele dropped jaws when she bought her $60million Beverly Hills mansion, however, the house was declared as at high earthquake risk.
To go by the recent reports of Daily Mail, the millions-dollar house is located within an 'active fault near-source zone’.
According to The Sun, a survey finding in 2014 found out that the house could face landslide in case of an earthquake, with left-handed side of the site being more vulnerable to disaster.
The Easy On Me singer got her hands on the property last January for almost half price - £42million.
The 3.47-acre-building also has a two-bedroom guest house, library, gym, steam, theatre, art studio, steam and other luxuries.
Meanwhile, Denzel Washington, Magic Johnson and Justin Bieber have also previously resided in the gated community.
The Hello hit-maker in January made waves as she cancelled her much-awaited Las Vegas residency due to pandemic related issues.
The 33-year-old powerhouse singer dropped a teary-eyed video to announced that her 'show ain't ready' at the eleventh hour, causing severe stress to fans.
Senior royals, including Prince William and his father Prince Charles, shared a rare moment of familial love
BTS announced live viewing of Permission To Dance On Stage - Seoul in cinemas
Prince Harry is proving to be ‘destructive’ to the British royal family, according to a royal commentator
Princess Charlene of Monaco hasn’t just struggled with her health in recent days
Kanye West shared screenshot of Consequence extending his support to 'Donda 2' rapper
Queen Elizabeth will skip major public event after her diary revealed that she has been increasingly ‘frail’