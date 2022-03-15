Adele's $60million LA house declared at high risk in case of earthquake

Adele dropped jaws when she bought her $60million Beverly Hills mansion, however, the house was declared as at high earthquake risk.

To go by the recent reports of Daily Mail, the millions-dollar house is located within an 'active fault near-source zone’.

According to The Sun, a survey finding in 2014 found out that the house could face landslide in case of an earthquake, with left-handed side of the site being more vulnerable to disaster.

The Easy On Me singer got her hands on the property last January for almost half price - £42million.

The 3.47-acre-building also has a two-bedroom guest house, library, gym, steam, theatre, art studio, steam and other luxuries.

Meanwhile, Denzel Washington, Magic Johnson and Justin Bieber have also previously resided in the gated community.

Photo Credits: Westside Estate Agency

The Hello hit-maker in January made waves as she cancelled her much-awaited Las Vegas residency due to pandemic related issues.

The 33-year-old powerhouse singer dropped a teary-eyed video to announced that her 'show ain't ready' at the eleventh hour, causing severe stress to fans.