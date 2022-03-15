Prince William left ‘anxious’ after ‘unbearable tension’ with Prince Harry

Prince William’s feud with brother Prince Harry has reportedly left him battling anxiety, especially at Monday’s Commonwealth Day Service where he was seemingly affected by Harry’s absence, reported Express UK.
William attended Monday’s service alongside senior members of the royal family, including father Charles, and wife Kate Middleton, but he was seemingly left distraught because of Harry being absent.
The revelations come from body language expert Judi James, who told Mirror Online that Willliam “looked tense and anxious as he may have been remembering the ghosts of the past when his brother had been in attendance”.
Ms James went on to explain: “He arrived with one hand spread-eagled across his stomach in a barrier gesture before wiping his hands together and patting at his clothing to suggest inner anxiety.”
