Senior royals share hugs and kisses at latest major outing

Senior royals, including Prince William and his father Prince Charles, shared a rare moment of familial love at the Commonwealth Day Service on Monday, March 14, reported Express UK.

The royals, including William and Charles were seen exchanging hugs and kisses at the start of the ceremony with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge then being seen with the Prince of Wales towards the end of the service when they made time to step out and chat with him exclusively.

A lip-reading expert, Jeremy Freeman, also attempted to decode the trio’s conversation for The Mirror, and according to him, they were busy making future plans!

Charles reportedly said to his son and daughter-in-law: “We are going to pop in and see you all.”

While a date for the plans wasn’t made clear, it seems as though Charles will be visiting William and Kate later this month after they return from a weeklong tour of the Caribbean.

The get together is expected to allow Charles to mingle with his three grandchildren, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

The future king has five grandchildren in total, including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s two children, Archie and Lilibet.

Earlier in 2018, William expressed his wish for his father to spend more time with his children, saying: “I would like him to have more time with the children… to, you know, play around with the grandchildren. When he's there, he's brilliant, but we need him there as much as possible.”