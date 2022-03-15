Prince Harry stopped use of royal surnames after moving to US?

File Footage





Prince Harry was swift in giving up his royal surnames in official paperwork after stepping down as a senior royal in 2020, a Mirror report from the time suggested.

According to The Mirror, the Duke of Sussex was first noted as dropping the use of his HRH or Mountbatten-Windsor titles in documents filed for his green travel company, Travalyst.

He instead referred to himself as Prince Henry Charles Albert David, Duke of Sussex, in the documents.

Harry’s company, Travalyst, offers users a scoring system that shows them how bad the flights they’re considering taking are for the environment.

After stepping down as senior royals, Harry and wife Meghan first moved to Vancouver Island in Canada. They then relocated to Los Angeles, California where they now reside with their two children, Archie and Lilibet.

Prince Harry has continued to test the royal family with his antics since, most recently getting slammed by royal fans for choosing to skip grandfather Prince Philip’s memorial service in the UK and instead opting to travel to the Netherlands for the Invictus Games.