Amanda Bynes says her director once called her a ‘monster’

Amanda Bynes explained why she does not look good in certain pictures clicked by paparazzi, revealing that a Hollywood director once said she looks like a ‘monster' in certain lights.

Taking to her newly made Instagram account, the Nickelodeon alum dropped a video of herself.

The She's the Man actor glowed in minimal make up in a plain black shirt as she has her earphones plugged in.

The 35-year-old captioned the post, “The reason I don’t usually look great in paparazzi pictures is because I’m squinting in the sun.”

She explained it further, adding, “The videos and pictures I post are in a flattering light, or in the shade outside, without the sun blasting on my face.”

“I once did a movie where the director told me that in certain lights, I looked like a monster,” Amanda added.

Earlier, the actor filed a legal notice to end her 9 year long conservatorship, which was imposed on her in 2013, following her diagnosis of bipolar disorder.

