Allu Arjun, Sanjay Leela Bhansali meet-up leaves fans in speculations

Indian actor Allu Arjun lefts fans in speculations after he was spotted at Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office in Mumbai on Monday.



The Arya 2 actor whose latest release Pushpa: The Rise was a box office hit, will shortly start filming the sequel, Pushpa: The Rule, reported Pinkvilla.

Amid all the clips of Arjun leaving his car and walking into Bhansali’s office went viral on social media.

Several fans have now been speculating if the meeting was about a potential collaboration between them on a new project. Meanwhile, some speculated that the meeting could simply be a courtesy call.

Within minutes, fans flooded the post’s comments section. One commented, “So it’s official now. Bhansali sir doing Chhatrapati Shivaji biopic with @AlluArjun.”

Another asked: “New Hindi film?.” A third one wrote: “Can’t wait for this combo.”

On the work front, Arjun was last seen in Pushpa, in which he played a lorry driver cum sandalwood smuggler. The film was a massive hit and he became the talk of the town and left everyone amazed with his phenomenal acting skills including cricket ace Virat Kohli as he recreated his iconic pose which went viral on social media.

