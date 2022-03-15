Salma Hayek saves wardrobe mishap at 2022 BAFTAs with humour: see pics

Mexican-American actor and model, Salma Hayek is celebrating her confidence as she recently marked her wardrobe mishap at 2022 BAFTA Awards with a humorous take.

Taking to Instagram, the Eternals actor dropped photo of her turning heads around as she graced the red carpet of prestigious event in a purple velvet gown.

The body-hugging gown featured a thigh-high slit which took the dress in a different direction when wind blew.

Cameras were quick to capture the moment when the diva gracefully handled the cheeky malfunction.

Marking the moment, the 55-year-old actor used her humour well to write, “Sometimes in an effort to cover something other things show up more.”

The Frida star arrived at the event to extend support to her co-star Lady Gaga who was nominated in the Best Actress category for her new release House of Gucci.



The movie was awarded the honour of Best British Film at the event.