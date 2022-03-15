Alia Bhatt gets birthday love from Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma

Alia Bhatt celebrated her 29th birthday today, March 15, and received loved up wishes from fellow Bollywood stars including Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma.

Katrina showered her love on birthday girl Alia by sharing a picture of the Kalank actor on Instagram.

She wrote, "Happy happy happiest darling Alia Bhatt. May you reach new heights and break all barriers. Sky is the limit."



Anushka Sharma also wished Alia by a sharing a picture of her from Gangubai Kathiawadi's premiere in Berlin.



“Happy Birthday Alia! Wishing you love and light always,” the 33-year-old captioned the photo.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar dropped a Brahmāstra poster featuring Alia to mark her birthday.

The Student of the Year director said a heartfelt caption: “My darling Alia, There is so much love that I feel for you while I write this but also so much respect – respect for your immense talent, your incredible growth as an artist and your ability to be so real through all the beats of your life!”

“10 years ago I didn’t know that one day I could proudly call you my very own Brahmāstra… my weapon of love and of abundant joy… Happy birthday my darling, shine bright always. Thank you for being YOU and for being the wind beneath the wings of this labour of love. I love you always and forever,” he added.





The heartthrob Vicky Kaushal also sent prayers to the birthday girl with a picture that said, “Happy birthday Alia. May you keep shining eternally."





