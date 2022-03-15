Athiya Shetty leaves fans in awe after picking up KL Rahul from airport: Watch

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul garner immense love from their fans.
This is why when the Hero actor was snapped at the airport to pick the cricketer, fans could not keep their excitement at bay.
Watch the video clip here:
The video clip shared by a media outlet on Instagram began making rounds and fans poured out their love to the couple in the comments.
One of them wrote, "Get married soon."
Other caption read, "Best couple in the world."
It is pertinent to mention that the cricketer is gearing up for the Indian Premier League 2022 and therefore came to Mumbai.
For the unversed, the Mubarakan actor and Rahul made their first public appearance together at a movie premiere Tadap last year.
Furqan Qureshi mourns mother’s death due to cancer
Alia Bhatt’s reacts to Kangana Ranaut’s criticism, says it ‘doesn't reach me’
Ranveer Singh says he’s ‘indebted’ to Sanjay Leela Bhansali for lifetime
Kangana says ‘baby steps’ are being taken to revive cinema, lauds Gangubai Kathiawadi
Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and other A-list celebs joins Farhan Akhtar’s wedding bash
Priyanka Chopra asks for help for Ukrainians as Russia invades Ukraine