Athiya Shetty leaves fans in awe after picking up KL Rahul from airport: Watch





Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul breaks the internet: Watch

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul garner immense love from their fans.

This is why when the Hero actor was snapped at the airport to pick the cricketer, fans could not keep their excitement at bay.

Watch the video clip here:





The video clip shared by a media outlet on Instagram began making rounds and fans poured out their love to the couple in the comments.

One of them wrote, "Get married soon."

Other caption read, "Best couple in the world."

It is pertinent to mention that the cricketer is gearing up for the Indian Premier League 2022 and therefore came to Mumbai.

For the unversed, the Mubarakan actor and Rahul made their first public appearance together at a movie premiere Tadap last year.