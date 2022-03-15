Kate Middleton pays touching tribute to Princess Diana

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton paid a touching tribute to her mother-in-law Princess Diana at the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey.
Kate Middleton honoured Princess Diana by sporting some of her jewellery as she attended the event with Prince William and other members of the royal family.
Kate wore a sapphire jewellery set that belonged to Prince William’s mother Princess Diana.
Back in 2020, the Duchess also wore the same stunning necklace and earrings when she and Prince William welcomed Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and his wife at Buckingham Palace.
The Duchess of Cambridge won the hearts of the royal fans, who hailed her and dubbed her ‘real people’s princess’.
