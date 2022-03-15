Ranveer Singh, Bella Hadid break the internet with their latest picture

Ranveer Singh and Bella Hadid sent pulses racing with another photo the day after they were spotted together at the Emirates Stadium while enjoying the football premier league.



On Monday, the 83 actor’s picture from the stadium went viral as fans were surprised to see the actor striking poses with supermodel Bella.



Once again the fans have been treated with another picture of their favourite stars and taken the internet by storm.

In the photo, which is shared on the official page of Pinkvilla, Bella is seen making a victory sign with her hand, while the Gully Boy star stands next to her, in what appears to be a genuine fan moment.

Within minutes, the post garnered massive likes from fans and followers. One commented, " Biggest superstar with the queen of hearts."



