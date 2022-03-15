Kim Kardashian wants Kanye West to 'stop with his narrative' amid parenting feud

Kim Kardashian is speaking up for herself amid Kanye West's new social media complaints.

The 41-year-old called out ex-husband in the comments section after the rapper claimed eldest daughter North was not happy with Pete Davidson and mother's romance.

Turning to his Instagram on Monday, Kanye revealed a bunch of stickers made by North,8, that were supposedly the faces of Kanye and Kim. A third sticker was of an alien with a green face, which the 44-year-old hinted was the SKIMS founders' new beau Davidson.

"This was on my daughters back pack when I was “allowed” to see her last week This is why I go so hard for my family I am wired to protect my family at all cost As the priest of my home Don’t worry Northy God is still alive," said captioned Kanye alongside the post.

Responding to Kanye's photo, Kim urged the rapper to 'stop' with the narrative he is trying to spread out there.

"Please stop with this narrative, you were just here this morning picking up the kids for school," wrote an irritated Kim.



