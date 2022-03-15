Katrina Kaif gets behind the camera for hubby Vicky Kaushal's latest pictures

Katrina Kaif clicked some stunning pictures of beau Vicky Kaushal as she explores her photography skills.

Taking to Instagram stories, the Sardar Udham actor dropped some striking images of himself as he posed for his wife's camera.

Dressed in a black suit paired with a white shirt, the actor rocked the look with a bow tie in the monochromes pictures.

The 33-year-old captioned the photo, “Mood shot by Mrs.”









Kaushal married the Sooryavanshi actor in an intimate wedding ceremony in December 2021. The power couple often treat their fans with lovely images as they celebrate their bond.

On the work front, Kaushal will be seen in two upcoming projects Govinda Naam Mera and Sam Bahadur. On the other hand, Kaif will bless the big screen with Phone Bhoot and Tiger 3.