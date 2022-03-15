Kanye West lashes out at ‘The Kardashians’ trailer, says ‘I’m not a bad guy’

Kanye West is taking a dig at the new official trailer of Hulu’s much-anticipated show The Kardashians.

In the trailer, released on Monday, Kim Kardashian is seen discussing her troubled marriage with the Donda star. She is telling her sister Kourtney Kardashian that, “it is really hard with Kanye. He told me my career is over.”

Responding to her shocking revelations, the rapper took to his Instagram handle and slammed Hulu’s new show for touting him to be a ‘liar.’

Expressing his thoughts, West also lashed out at the show’s narrative about him. He wrote, “What did I lie about? I am “allowed” to see my kids YALL soooo mad that I can’t be written off as abuser or a stalker.”

“YALL soooo mad that SKETE showed who he really is Right before the Hulu trailer dropped I’m not a bad guy Kim’s not a bad person Kids want parents to stay together but Hulu needed a new narrative,” West concluded his post.

Earlier, West claimed that his kids’ schedules are being “changed last minute” amid his feud with ex-wife. “My kids were not allowed to go to Sunday Service yesterday and there’s multiple times where the schedules were changed last minute Which alienated me as a parent which is illegal thank God,” the 44-year-old rapper wrote in his IG post.