Here is how Pete Davidson proved himself a ‘Great Partner’ for Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson has always been there for Kim Kardashian through thick and thin.



A source close to Kim exclusively tells E! News she is "so grateful" for Pete's support amid her split from Kanye West.

"He's really been a great partner and has been there for her through all of this," the source shared. "It's been a very stressful time dealing with Kanye and coordinating the kids with him."

The insider added that while the public text message exchange between Kanye and Pete has generated quite a sensation, Kim is proud of Pete for sticking firm.

"She's really thankful Pete is extremely understanding and chill, and is very happy he is sticking up for himself," the insider said. "She thinks it's complete nonsense how Kanye is acting, and enough is enough. She's so happy Pete spoke out [and] hopes Kanye can now move on."

On March 13, Pete's friend Dave Sirus posted a "message" from Pete. The since-deleted post contained a string of text messages between the Saturday Night Live star and Kanye. A source close to Kanye confirmed to E! News that the texts are authentic.

One of the messages from Pete read, "I've decided that I'm not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I'm done being quiet. Grow the f---k up." Pete also went on to defend Kim, writing that she is "literally the best mother" he has ever met.