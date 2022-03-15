Here is how Pete Davidson proved himself a ‘Great Partner’ for Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson has always been there for Kim Kardashian through thick and thin.
A source close to Kim exclusively tells E! News she is "so grateful" for Pete's support amid her split from Kanye West.
"He's really been a great partner and has been there for her through all of this," the source shared. "It's been a very stressful time dealing with Kanye and coordinating the kids with him."
The insider added that while the public text message exchange between Kanye and Pete has generated quite a sensation, Kim is proud of Pete for sticking firm.
"She's really thankful Pete is extremely understanding and chill, and is very happy he is sticking up for himself," the insider said. "She thinks it's complete nonsense how Kanye is acting, and enough is enough. She's so happy Pete spoke out [and] hopes Kanye can now move on."
On March 13, Pete's friend Dave Sirus posted a "message" from Pete. The since-deleted post contained a string of text messages between the Saturday Night Live star and Kanye. A source close to Kanye confirmed to E! News that the texts are authentic.
One of the messages from Pete read, "I've decided that I'm not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I'm done being quiet. Grow the f---k up." Pete also went on to defend Kim, writing that she is "literally the best mother" he has ever met.
The band will perform at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, their first show in the British city for more than 50 years, as...
"Serena and Venus you are such marvels -- however you do not play against the guys as I have to," she said.
Kate is nown as Daphne Clark when she goes away, and William goes by the alias of Danny Collins: report
Princess Charlene came home to Monaco just in time for husband Prince Albert’s birthday
Brent Renaud died Sunday after Russian forces opened fire on his vehicle in Ukraine
Pete Davidson is among the six passengers on the next launch of Jeff Bezos’ space travel venture Blue Origin