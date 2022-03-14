Queen echoes the vow she made on her 21st birthday in 1947

In her annual Commonwealth Day message on Monday, Queen Elizabeth II echoed the vow she made on her 21st birthday in 1947 that she will be forever "devoted" to her public work.



The longest reigning monarch is continuing to affirm her service to Britain and dozens of countries around the world. The Queen’s address on Commonwealth Day comes after the Queen announced to skip the annual service at Westminster Abbey.

The 95-year-old monarch wrote: "In this year of my Platinum Jubilee, it has given me pleasure to renew the promise I made in 1947, that my life will always be devoted in service.



"Today, it is rewarding to observe a modern, vibrant and connected Commonwealth that combines a wealth of history and tradition with the great social, cultural and technological advances of our time.

"That the Commonwealth stands ever taller is a credit to all who have been involved.

"We are nourished and sustained by our relationships and, throughout my life, I have enjoyed the privilege of hearing what the relationships built across the great reach and diversity of the Commonwealth have meant to people and communities.

"Our family of nations continues to be a point of connection, cooperation and friendship.

"It is a place to come together to pursue common goals and the common good, providing everyone with the opportunity to serve and benefit.

"In these testing times, it is my hope that you can draw strength and inspiration from what we share, as we work together towards a healthy, sustainable and prosperous future for all.

"And on this special day for our family – in a year that will include the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting and the Commonwealth Games – I hope we can deepen our resolve to support and serve one another, and endeavour to ensure the Commonwealth remains an influential force for good in our world for many generations to come."