Amitabh Bachchan showers praises on Abhishek Bachchan after watching ‘Dasvi’ teaser

The teaser of the highly anticipated Abhishek Bachchan’s upcoming film Dasvi (Tenth) just dropped earlier today, and it looks like the junior Bachchan has left everyone quite excited.

Recently, the Bob Biswas actor turned to his Instagram handle and dropped the teaser of his upcoming release, leaving Amitabh Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan and Navya Naveli Nanda impressed.

Sharing the post, the 46-year-old actor wrote, “From one student to another, best wishes for Dasvi’s exams.”

The Guru actor gave fans a glimpse of his character Ganga Ram Chaudhary in the teaser, who has decided to take his 10th-grade board examinations from jail.

The actor is seen donning a white kurta-pyjama as he warns his fellow convicts not to make any disturbance because he is studying for his examinations. The motion poster of the film mentions "Taking 10th standard board examinations from jail is my right to education."

While Abhishek shared the teaser on his social media, Big B applauded his teaser and wrote, “Supeeeerrrrrbbbb”. In another comment, he left two clapping emojis.

On the other hand, Niece Navya cheered for her Mama, as she wrote, “Wooohooooo”. Abhishek’s sister Shweta also commented, “Love it. All the best G.”