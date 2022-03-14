Critics Choice Awards 2022: Lee Jung Jae takes home trophy for Best Actor in Drama Series

Lee Jung Jae is overjoyed after winning the Best Actor Award in a Drama Series, Squid Game.



On March 13 actors Lee Jung Jae, Jung Ho Yeon, and Park Hae Soo of the Netflix hit series attended the Critics Choice Awards at The Century Plaza Hotel.

At the awards ceremony, a throng of people greeted the three, as well as director Hwang Dong-Hyuk, with loud cheers as cameras flashed around them.

Attending as presenters for the event, Squid Game itself was nominated for three awards including Best Drama Series, Best Foreign Language Series, and Best Actor in a Drama Series for Lee Jung Jae.

After their historic win at the SAG Awards, where Lee Jung Jae won Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for his role as Gihun in Squid Game and Jung Ho Yeon won a teary Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series, making them the first Korean recipients of their respective categories, the spotlight was on them.

Lee Jung Jae became the first Korean actor to win the award at the Critics Choice Awards, indicating that the night was clearly in the team's favour.

With elegance, the 49-year-old megastar accepted his award and thanked God and everyone who supported Squid Game. Expressing difficulty in putting his feelings into words, the crowd giggled at the actor’s nervous but grateful appearance.