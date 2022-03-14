Kim Kardashian promises to show ‘new sides of family’ in ‘The Kardashians’ trailer

After publicly confirming her relationship with beau Pete Davidson, supermodel Kim Kardashian has dropped the official trailer of much-awaited reality TV show, The Kardashians.

The Kardashian clan is all set to give fans a peek into their glam lives with the latest reality show, set to premiere on April 14, on web channel Hulu.

Taking to Instagram, Kim, 41, dropped an official trailer of the upcoming show, leaving fans excited.

The teaser features Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s post-engagement plans as well as Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy. “I think its time to see a whole new side of the family,” Kim’s voice can be heard in the video clip.

Showcasing key moments and reactions of the Kardashian-Jenner family, the teaser also gives peek into Kim’s romance with beau Pete Davidson.

Sharing the teaser, the mother of four captioned it as, “Just Dropped: @KardashiansHulu official trailer! The Kardashians premieres April 14 on @hulu, Disney+ internationally and Star+ in Latin America.”



