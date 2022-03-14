Will Smith showers praises on Venus, Serena Williams at Critics Choice Awards

Will Smith praised Venus and Serena Williams in his acceptance speech at Critics Choice Awards.

On Sunday, The Pursuit of Happyness star took home the award for the best actor at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards for his performance in King Richard.

The victory follows wins in the same category at the 2022 SAG Awards and 2022 BAFTA Awards. (He is also nominated for the Best Actor Academy Award.)

"I am here tonight with Venus and Serena [Williams] and their sister Isha," said Smith, 53, in his acceptance speech. "And I really just want to say to all of you, thank you for entrusting me with your story. What you were able to do, and what your family was able to do, inspired everyone in this room, everyone in this country and everyone around the world."

Smith produced King Richard and also stars in the sports drama as Richard Williams, the father of tennis stars Serena, 40, and Venus, 41. The film chronicles the sisters' journey to becoming professional athletes.

"You all define the American dream," Smith addressed the family in his speech. "You represent the best of what we all hope this world and this country can be."

Smith went on to speak about the Williams sisters' mother Oracene Price "who, for a lot of years, took a really quiet role."

"And I love that we were able to show what your mother did to help create and mold and shape your family, and be able to show to the world the power of faith, the power of unity, the power of family, the power of discipline," he said.

Smith then shouted out Aunjanue Ellis, who played Oracene in the film: "In the same way I feel that your father didn't do it alone, it would be disingenuous for me to accept this [award] without acknowledging Aunjanue Ellis. Thank you, Aunjanue."