Meghan Markle’s father says press ‘hounded’ him, Prince Harry ‘of no help’

Meghan Markle’s father Thomas Markle Sr has accused his daughter and Prince Harry of ‘abandoning’ him when he was reportedly ‘hounded’ by the press following their high-profile engagement, reported Express UK.

In his new YouTube show titled Remarkable Friendship, Thomas claimed that the royal couple failed to provide him any help in dealing with heightened media attention after their royal engagement and subsequent wedding.

Thomas accused Harry of not offering him any helpful advice on how to address the media, instead telling him to ‘ignore’ them, which he says the prince failed to do himself.

“No one came to protect me or help me when I was discovered by all the press. I got no help from anyone. I kept saying I needed help and the only answer was from Harry,” Thomas claimed.

He went on to state: “He said, 'the best advice I can give you is just don't talk to anyone ever.' He said, 'never talk to the press.' So that didn't really work for me.”

“I was hounded by the press for a good couple of years. And it takes a lot out of you and people can see it did a lot of damage to me for a while,” Thomas added.

In the same episode, he also criticised Harry and Meghan for speaking to the press themselves, calling out their infamous tell-all with Oprah Winfrey as well Harry’s show with James Corden.

Thomas has not met his daughter, the Duchess Meghan, since before she married Prince Harry.