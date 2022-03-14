 
close
Monday March 14, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Prince Harry causes royal tensions to sore after announcing attendance for Invictus Games

Prince Harry’s plans to attend the Invictus Games has caused tensions to increase within the Royal Family

By Web Desk
March 14, 2022

The Royal Family has reportedly been sent into a frenzy over his announcement about attending the Invictus Games.

This news has been brought to light by a source to The Sun.

There they were quoted saying, "It was also hoped that the Queen would meet his daughter Lilibet for the first time and that would make it even more of a special occasion.”

"Now none of that will go ahead - yet he is willing to travel to Holland for the Invictus Games, which is only 300-miles away.

“It will certainly raise eyebrows and most probably hurt feelings," the same insider also admitted before concluding. 