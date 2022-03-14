Prince Harry causes royal tensions to sore after announcing attendance for Invictus Games

The Royal Family has reportedly been sent into a frenzy over his announcement about attending the Invictus Games.
This news has been brought to light by a source to The Sun.
There they were quoted saying, "It was also hoped that the Queen would meet his daughter Lilibet for the first time and that would make it even more of a special occasion.”
"Now none of that will go ahead - yet he is willing to travel to Holland for the Invictus Games, which is only 300-miles away.
“It will certainly raise eyebrows and most probably hurt feelings," the same insider also admitted before concluding.
The victim, Louis Williams, allegedly was found unconscious with bruises and cuts
Experts point out Meghan Markle’s ability to tell complicated stories with her fashion moves
Queen Elizabeth’s deteriorating health causes widespread concern within the Royal Family
Barack Obama's daughters Malia and Sasha Obama have been receiving reality show gigs
Emma Watson has left jaw-dropped with her subtle dig at JK Rowling
Selena Gomez leaves fans spellbound in vibrant red gown