Malia, Sasha’s showbiz career is last thing Barack Obama wants

Barack Obama reportedly does not want his daughters – Malia and Sasha Obama, to star in a reality television show.

According to OK!, an insider has claimed that they girls have been receiving offers since their relocation to Los Angeles.

“It’s crystal clear they would be ratings gold, and there’s a growing belief that they’re open to offers,” the outlet quoted its source.

The 23-year-old Malia, Harvard university graduate, reportedly has an offer as a staff writer for Donald Glover’s upcoming project.

Meanwhile, Sasha, 20, is taking her time to decide her career path. “However, being in L.A. has definitely got her thinking about getting into the business,” the insider shared.

However, his daughters being the reality TV star is ‘the last thing’ the former President of United States of America wants.

Barack reportedly doesn’t want “cameras following his girls around. The potential for embarrassment is huge!” the source added.