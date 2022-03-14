Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt 'allocate a special room' to Late Rishi Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt allocate a special room to Late Rishi Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have a particular room dedicated to late Rishi Kapoor's belongings.

Kapoor and Bhatt, the new lovebirds of B town are usually spotted together, either on dinner dates or at their new home’s construction site, in Mumbai.

According to a report published in India Today, the Barfi actor and his mother Neetu Kapoor have preserved the late Kapoor’s belongings with utmost care and love.

The special room will have the late actor’s favourite chair, bookshelf and all of his possessions that he was fond of, the reports revealed.

As per the report, the house will be one of the first high-rise buildings with all the luxurious amenities including a temperature-controlled swimming pool, an open-air amphitheatre and other modern facilities.

Other than that, on the work front, the duo will be seen together for the first time in Ayan Mukherjee’s movie Brahmastra which also features Amitabh Bachchan and will release in September this year.

Kapoor will also be seen in Shamshera alongside Vaani Kapoor.

On the other hand, Bhatt has bagged a role in Hollywood’s movie Heart of Stone.