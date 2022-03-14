Sidharth Malhotra’s chivalry melts the hearts of fans: Watch

Sidharth Malhotra’s chivalry melts the hearts of fans and netizens: Watch

Sidharth Malhotra is known to be one of the most charming blokes in Bollywood. He is not only a handsome face but his chivalrous behaviour has been adored by fans.

This time too, a recent video of Malhotra lending a hand to lift Kriti Sanon’s train-like gown on the red carpet in front of shutterbugs has won over the hearts of his admirers.

Last night, the Shershah actor and Sanon were spotted at the Hello Hall of Fame Awards.

The Mimi actor donned a lavender, off-shoulder gown that had a huge train with puffy, cloud-like detailing.

Channelling her inner Cinderella, the 31-year-old appeared elegant, complementing it with her top bun hairdo and minimal make-up.

Malhotra, on the other hand, as usual, looked sharp and dapper in a shimmery black suit.

The Heropanti actor had a problem setting her train-like gown on a red carpet at the event.

Malhotra, being the gentleman he is, set the dress for her along with her team so that she could easily pose for the camera.

See here:

Fans could not stop gushing over the act and even showed love to the pair online. Most of them called Malhotra ‘a true gentleman’ in the comment section.



The Hasee Tu Phasee actor also shared a light moment with Sanon over her dress.

Watch here:

As far as work is concerned, Malhotra will next be seen in Mission Majnu and Yodha.



Whereas Sanon’s Bachchhan Paandey is going to hit theatres soon and another movie in the pipeline is Bhediya.