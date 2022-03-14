Mom-to-be Rihanna bares baby bump in silver crop top at Fenty Beauty party

Music sensation Rihanna is serving high fashion maternity goals as she took her growing baby bump to another glamorous event of the launch of her Fenty Beauty brand.

On Saturday, the Diamonds singer, who is expecting her first child with partner A$AP Rocky, turned heads as she arrived at an event celebrating the launch of her Fenty Beauty brand at ULTA Beauty in Los Angeles.

The sparkling silver ensemble included a custom Coperni outfit made up of a long sleeve, silver twisted crop top and a matching sparkling column maxi skirt.

Slaying the maternity look, the Umbrella singer adorned her growing baby bump with a delicate silver chain. She completed her look with a silver bracelet and diamond hoop earrings.

The makeup mogul also posed along her fans as she arrived at the event. Fenty Beauty Instagram account also dropped Rihanna’s glam-up pictures from the party.

The pictures were captioned as, “Mama Ri was all smiles and servin looks at @UltaBeauty last night.”