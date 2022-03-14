BTS Permission to Dance on Stage secures $32 million opening at Global box office

BTS’ Permission to Dance on Stage has marked its spot on the Global Box Office with an opening day figure of $32 million.

Despite being one of the hardest events to get tickets for, fans made sure to watch even the Seoul-set show in their local cinemas.

According to Variety, the rare one-night event hosted by HYBE hit the global box office, with its screenings, and amassed over $32.6 million from 3,711 cinemas in a total of 75 worldwide theatrical markets.

This one-night-only concert managed to rake in more money in a single day than any pandemic-era Hollywood movie has managed to accumulate.

In America alone, the cinema screenings occurred in 803 theatres and earned roughly $6.84 million on Saturday, and that translates to roughly $8,500 per venue.

It has also topped the local box office, and is in third place, behind Robert Pattinson’s The Batman, on opening weekend.

The cost for a single ticket in North America ranged from $9 to $35 in the US and Canada.