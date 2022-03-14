Kartik Aaryan reacts to reports of influential people ‘bothering’ him

Kartik Aaryan opened up on allegations of people harassing him after he was fired from Dostana 2

Kartik Aaryaan has responded to allegations that some big, influential people in Bollywood were ‘harassing’ and ‘targeting’ him.

The Luka Chuppi actor replied to a question posed at him at the Gold Awards 2022 red carpet.

When asked if someone is targeting him, the 31-year-old actor said, “There is nothing like that. Nobody is bothering me. Award le ke jaa raha hoon (I'm taking home an award).”

Kartik also revealed that he ignores negative reports published against him in news publications, saying, "I don't even read them.”

Rumours of bullying started doing the rounds after Kartik was casted as the lead in the upcoming Karan Johar’s production Dostana 2, but later dropped due to alleged unprofessional behaviour.

Certain unconfirmed reports also claimed that the actor also lost some other big projects. A report emerged recently that he also threatened to walk out of his upcoming film Shehzada.