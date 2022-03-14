Aamir Khan opens up on his bond with ex-wife Kiran Rao, says we ‘love each other so much’

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan recently shared details about his bond with his ex-wife Kiran Rao.



In a recent interview with News18, the Taare Zameen Par actor reflected on his relationship with his ex-wife(filmmaker) and expressed that they both ‘love each other so much. He also mentioned that they consider each other ‘family’.

The former couple parted ways as husband and wife last year in July, after 15 long years of togetherness.

He further revealed that Kiran once told him that he is not interested in his family and that anytime they talk about something as a family, his mind wanders. Aamir mentioned that he has changed drastically in the last six to seven months.

When asked if this was a trigger behind their divorce, the PK actor denied the allegations and said that Kiran and he love each other and are families in the truest sense.

“Kiran and I love each other so much. We have a lot of respect and love for one another. But people don’t get this and I accept it because we don’t see it usually. Actually, Kiran and I realised that we like each other so much and consider one another family in the truest sense," he added.

"Kiran and I are actually families. But our relationship of husband and wife experienced a certain change and we wanted to respect the institution of marriage. However, we are always going to be by each other’s side. We are working together. We live close by. But we are no longer husband and wife and that’s why we decided to call it quits,” said the actor, who has turned 57 today.



