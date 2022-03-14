Vicky Kaushal’s latest Insta post drives away Monday blues: Photos

Vicky Kaushal’s latest Insta post drives away Monday blues

Vicky Kaushal recently set the internet ablaze with his stunning photoshoot.

The Masaan actor took to Instagram and shared three pictures from the event that were clicked last night.

In the pictures, Kaushal looked dapper in a black tuxedo.

Turning up the glam quotient, he paired it with white shirt and black formal shoes.

The hairdo and overall appearance complemented his James bond theme as well.

See the pictures here:

The 33-year-old actor was dressed up for Hello Hall of Fame Awards 2022. It was a full star-studded event and every actor looked their best and Kaushal’s all-black look set the red carpet on fire.



Fans could not resist pouring out their love and praise for this Bollywood heartthrob.

He captioned the stunning pictures as, “Time to say, HELLO! Thank You”.

The Raazi actor was also awarded the Best Performance of the Year award for his role in the movie Sardar Udham.

Kaushal usually shares glimpses of his life on social media. He is considered one of the most well-dressed stars in the industry. Not only is he good looking, but also one of the finest actors of this generation.

Few days ago, the Manmarziyaan actor was viral on social media following his wedding to Bollywood beauty Katrina Kaif.

On the work front, Kaushal will next be seen with Sara Ali Khan in an untitled movie.

Moreover, his new projects in the pipeline include Shashank Khaitan’s Govinda Naam Mera opposite Bhumi Pednaker and Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur.