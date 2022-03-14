Billie Eilish bags major award for ‘No Time To Die’ rendition at 2022 Critics Choice Awards

Billie Eilish has managed to bag a major Best Original Song award for her performance in the James Bond film song No Time To Die.

The singer showcased her own excitement over the win a candid statement according to Entertainment Tonight.

In it, she could be heard saying, "Words cannot describe how honoured and excited we are to have been nominated for an Academy Award for our song No Time To Die."

“It was a lifelong dream of ours to write a Bond theme, and one we never thought would ever come true," the singer later went on to admit.

"It’s completely unbelievable that we are here being recognized for this song, and this is a peak life experience for us as songwriters and artists."

Before concluding she also went on to add, "To be recognized today among these other incredible nominees is something we most certainly do not take for granted."