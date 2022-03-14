Kareena Kapoor spotted leaving for Maldives with kids and sister Karisma Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor left for Maldives with kids Taimur and Jeh along with Karisma Kapoor

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan was captured with kids Taimur and Jeh as she leaves for Maldives.

The Good Newwz actor was also joined by sister Karisma Kapoor at the airport as the group geared up to go for a vacation.



A paparazzi account took to Instagram to share a video of the family, revealing that they were travelling through a private plane.

Dressed in casual grey shirt and black pants, Kareena rocked a black cap as she carried her youngest son in her arms, whereas Taimur could be seen walking beside his mother.

On the other hand, Karisma wore an all white kurta as she talked to her sister and later waved to the cameras.

On the work front, Kareena will next appear alongside Aamir Khan in the upcoming Hindi adaptation of Forrest Gump titled Laal Singh Chaddha.

