Kareena Kapoor spotted leaving for Maldives with kids and sister Karisma Kapoor

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan was captured with kids Taimur and Jeh as she leaves for Maldives.
The Good Newwz actor was also joined by sister Karisma Kapoor at the airport as the group geared up to go for a vacation.
A paparazzi account took to Instagram to share a video of the family, revealing that they were travelling through a private plane.
Dressed in casual grey shirt and black pants, Kareena rocked a black cap as she carried her youngest son in her arms, whereas Taimur could be seen walking beside his mother.
On the other hand, Karisma wore an all white kurta as she talked to her sister and later waved to the cameras.
On the work front, Kareena will next appear alongside Aamir Khan in the upcoming Hindi adaptation of Forrest Gump titled Laal Singh Chaddha.
Barack Obama's daughters Malia and Sasha Obama have been receiving reality show gigs
Born in Ukraine, Mila Kunis has revealed that she used to tell people she was Russian
Emma Watson has left jaw-dropped with her subtle dig at JK Rowling
Selena Gomez leaves fans spellbound in vibrant red gown
Kate Middleton’s true intentions behind photographing her kids herself laid bare
Queen Elizabeth ‘no longer in control’ of Royal Family’ as she stands at ‘cusp of difficult moment’