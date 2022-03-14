DL Hughley blasts Kanye West for sending him 'hurt' threats

D.L. Hughley ripped Kanye West for sending him threats after the comedian commented on the Donda 2 rapper and Kim Kardashian’s messy relationship.

Taking to Twitter, Hughley penned down a series of tweets to fire back at the 44-year-old rapper as he expressed being not scared of his West’s threats.

“Hmm!” he wrote. “Ain’t it weird that #Kanye supposedly has all these goons who will for him, but not one of them will get his prescriptions filled? Here’s a thought while you’re on your way to kill me in Calabasas, how about somebody drop by CVS and pick up his Xanax! Lol.”

“Ain’t no way in hell I’d ever be scared of a dude who wears #IKnowWhatDidLastSummerBoots!!!” he wrote in another tweet.

This came after the 44-year-old rapper reacted to Hughley’s conversation on VladTV as the Yeezy mogul shared wrote a scathing post on Instagram.

"We gone stop letting practicing drug addicts be used by leftist to Willie Lynch our Future,” he wrote in the caption. “Black people with our own opinion are not allowed to speak in public. I am the glitch.”

“DL God does not like you. You have no favor. Your family hates you. I would hate to be related to somebody who used to be famous,” he added.