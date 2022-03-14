Selena Gomez & more stars dazzle at red carpet of 2022 Critics Choice Awards

Selena Gomez & more dazzle at red carpet of 2022 Critics Choice Awards

The awards season is on the go and after a long wait, the glamorous ceremony of the 2022 Critics' Choice Awards kicked off on Sunday night.

Top actors and entertainment stars joined together to celebrate and honor the achievements in film and TV world. The Power of the Dog bagged four awards — including Best Picture and Best Director for Jane Campion.

Ted Lasso won major awards in Comedy Series categories, winning Best Comedy Series for the second year in a row.

Moreover, the star-studded affair, held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, had some of the best of fashion and glamor moments at the red carpet.

Ahead of the ceremony, stars dazzled in stunning outfits. While some opted of bold hues, many brought their fashion A-game while making grand entrance.

Take a look at the best-dressed stars at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards.

