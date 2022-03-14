 
Monday March 14, 2022
Entertainment

Selena Gomez & more stars dazzle at red carpet of 2022 Critics Choice Awards

Prominent stars brought their fashion A-game at the red carpet of the 2022 Critics Choice Awards

By Web Desk
March 14, 2022
Selena Gomez & more dazzle at red carpet of 2022 Critics Choice Awards

The awards season is on the go and after a long wait, the glamorous ceremony of the 2022 Critics' Choice Awards kicked off on Sunday night.

Top actors and entertainment stars joined together to celebrate and honor the achievements in film and TV world. The Power of the Dog bagged four awards — including Best Picture and Best Director for Jane Campion.

Ted Lasso won major awards in Comedy Series categories, winning Best Comedy Series for the second year in a row.

Moreover, the star-studded affair, held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, had some of the best of fashion and glamor moments at the red carpet.

Ahead of the ceremony, stars dazzled in stunning outfits. While some opted of bold hues, many brought their fashion A-game while making grand entrance.

Take a look at the best-dressed stars at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards.

Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez
Ariana DeBose
Ariana DeBose
Jared Leto
Jared Leto
Kirsten Dunst and fiancé Jesse Plemons
Kirsten Dunst and fiancé Jesse Plemons
Zoey Deutch
Zoey Deutch
Margaret Qualley
Margaret Qualley
Lee Jung-jae
Lee Jung-jae
Alan Kim
Alan Kim
Jung Ho-yeon
Jung Ho-yeon