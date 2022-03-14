Aamir Khan admits he didn't spend enough time with children due to work

Aamir Khan opened up about his relationship with daughter Ira and not spending enough time with her

Aamir Khan has admitted that he took his family for granted as he made his way through the Bollywood industry in a recent interview.

The actor, celebrating his 57th birthday today, got candid about his relationship with the women in his life as he confessed to not being there with them when they most needed it.

Speaking to News18, the Dangal star opened up about his regrets, going on to shed light on about his relation with daughter Ira khan, who he shares with first wife Reena Dutta along with son Junaid Khan.

“It’s my biggest mistake. But I won’t blame my profession for it. Today, Ira is 23 but when she was 4-5, I wasn’t there for her,” he noted.

“I was busy with films. Every kid needs their parents because when you are a child you have your own fears and hopes. But when she needed me the most, I wasn’t by her side to hold her hand when she would get scared.” Aamir concluded. “And, I know that moment will never come back."

Aamir further said, “Somewhere I didn’t shoulder my responsibilities. I would start with my parents, my siblings, my first wife – Reena ji, Kiran ji, Reena’s parents, Kiran’s parents, my children, all these people I am talking about are my close ones.”



“When I was 18, when I joined the film industry, I got so absorbed, I wanted to learn so much, I wanted to do so much that I somewhere — today I realise — people who were close to me, I couldn’t give them time the way I wanted to," Aamir aka Mr Perfectionist continued.

The actor went on about his failed marriages and how he assumed his family would be there for him all the time, adding, “I have given all my time to my work and I made that relationship very strong. I thought my family was with me anyway.”

“I just wanted to win the hearts of the audience at the time. And, I got completely lost, so much so that I forgot my family was waiting for me," he added.