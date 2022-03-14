Lizzo claps back at ‘horrid’ Texas laws about reproductive health

Singer and songwriter Lizzo has just lashed away at the new Texas laws on women's reproductive health.

Lyricist and songwriter Lizzo has finally shared her thoughts on the reproductive laws that have been passed on women in Texas.

The singer voiced her concerns about the new laws in an SXSW keynote address.

She began by dubbing the entire thing ‘silly’ halfway through the address on Sunday at South By Southwest. Sundays at SXSW.

She began by saying, “I’m proud to rep Houston but I’m not proud to rep Texan politics right now. There are very regressive laws being passed. They’re taking away the right for young children to have a chance to live authentically as themselves. It’s a violation of human rights. Trans rights are human rights.”

She also lashed out at the abortion laws that have passed recently and added that the government should get out of “people’s homes and telling them what to do with their bodies.”

“people’s homes and telling them what to do with their bodies,” she added before concluding.