2022 Critics Choice Awards: Kate Winslet wins best actress for HBO limited series

Kate Winslet was named the best actress at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards, for her outstanding performance in HBO’s limited series, Mare of Easttown.

The actress beat out other nominees Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia star Danielle Brooks, Cynthia Erivo of Genius: Aretha, Thuso Mbedu of The Underground Railroad, WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen and Margaret Qualley – Maid.

Netflix’s hit show Squid Game's actors HoYeon Jung, Lee Jung-jae and Park Hae-soo presented the honor at the star-studded ceremony, held on Sunday.

Though, the Reader actress was not present at the ceremony, when she was announced as the winner, Jung accepted the trophy on her behalf. "Kate couldn't be here tonight, so we will accept this Critics Choice Award on her behalf," said Jung.

Besides the best actress win, the Mare of Easttown, which also received five nominations, won the best limited series award as well.

Before the Critics Choice Award, the Holiday actress bagged a Screen Actors Guild award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or limited series.

Her stunning performance as Mare Sheehan also earned her an Emmy Award last September for in the lead actress category.