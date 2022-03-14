Prince Harry’s Invictus Games participation is part of Netflix deal?

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry is reportedly attending the Invictus Games, a sporting event he founded for disabled military veterans that starts in The Hague on April 16, to film a behind-the-scenes documentary about it as part of a multi-million-dollar deal with Netflix.
Last week, the spokesperson for the Duke confirmed that Harry will skip the service in Westminster Abbey on March 29, he is reportedly set to attend the Invictus Games starting in the Netherlands just two weeks later.
Now, some media outlets have disclosed the reason behind Prince Harry’s visit to Netherlands.
According to AFP, Prince Harry is filming a behind-the-scenes documentary about the Invictus Games as part of a multi-million-dollar deal with Netflix.
Last year in April, according to the Guardian, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan had announced the first show of their multi-million dollar deal with Netflix – a documentary covering the BTS story of the Invictus Games.
The Duke of Sussex will appear on camera and be credited as an executive producer on the series.
The documentary will be produced by Archewell Productions.
