Fawad Chaudhry extends deal offer to Opposition on no-trust motion

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry. Photo: PID/file

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to protect the country from any loss amid the soaring political temperature in the country, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry Monday extended a deal offer to the Opposition on the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talking to journalists, the information minister said, “If the Opposition withdraws the no-trust motion, let's see what can be given to them in return.”



Terming the PTI’s upcoming public gathering at Islamabad D-Chowk a “mini referendum” over the no-trust motion, Fawad Chaudhry said that the lawmakers will cast their votes in the National Assembly after passing through the crowd. He hoped that over 1 million people will attend the public meeting on the call of the prime minister.

“The Opposition will see if the people are with us or not,” he added.

Ruling out the possibility of declaring an emergency in the country, the minister said, “Emergency powers are limited after the 18th Amendment.”

Referring to the current political situation, Fawad said that the Opposition should withdraw the no-trust motion as it had caused bitterness in the politics. He feared that the soaring political situation could harm the country.