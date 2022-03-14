Prince William ‘extremely proud’ to see BAFTA working for talented people

Prince William ‘extremely proud’ to see BAFTA work for talented people

Duke of Cambridge Prince William, who is the president of BAFTA, made his virtual appearance at the awards ceremony on Sunday night.



In his pre-recorded televised address to the attendees at the Royal Albert Hall, Prince William says, ‘Good evening everyone. As President of BAFTA, I am extremely proud to see the work that BAFTA undertakes year-round to provide opportunities and support for talented people to develop successful careers in film, games and television."

He further said, ‘BAFTA hopes to inspire and support future generations from all walks of life to become the filmmakers of the future. And I hope that for some of those watching these awards, that journey starts today."

The future king also congratulated the nominees and winners.

Prince William usually attends BAFTA and walks the red carpet with his wife Kate Middleton but this year the royal couple sadly had to decline their invite due to ‘diary constraints’.