Ananya Panday serves up some major friendship goals in her latest post

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday shared a glimpse of her day out with her friend and since then fans cannot stop gushing.



Today, the Liger actor went to a book store hopping with her BFF Navya Nanda Naveli. Amid all, she shared a cute selfie of them from the store.

The Gehraiyaan actor took to her Instagram and shared a top-angle selfie of her posing with her buddy.

While sharing the picture, the 23-year-old actor wrote, “Book store hopping with this…” with a bee emoji.

In the picture, Ananya appears to be clad entirely in black. She chose a black crop top with black pants, a yellow tote bag, and white flip-flops to complete her look.

Navya, on the other hand, is shown without her mask and wearing a white tee with black pants. They are standing on the stairs and Ananya poses with a victory sign.

On the work front, Ananya was last seen in Gehraiyaan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi, Deepika Padukone, and Dhairya Karwa. The actress was praised for her performance in the film. She will next be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant Chaturvedi.