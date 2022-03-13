Senior royal members reconsider future in firm after Prince Harry, Meghan Markle US move

File Footage





Senior members of the royal family may be reconsidering their roles after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down and moved to the US.

For the unversed, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from the Firm back in March 2020 and relocated to Meghan’s home state of California where they now live with their two children Archie and Lilibet.

Their example, as per constitutional expert, Dr Bob Morris, has gotten some royals thinking twice about their role and their future within the Firm in particular those who are unlikely to succeed.

Speaking to Express he said: “It may have the effect that other members of the Royal Family, the elder members of the Royal Family, will think twice about what roles they wish to take in life."

He continued: “Perhaps we have been unimaginative in developing the careers of the spares, and rely too much on our military careers for that purpose.”