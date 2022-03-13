Kanye West claps threatens Kim Kardashian after North shares goth look on TikTok

File Footage





Kanye West is livid and has threatened his ex-wife Kim Kardashian over their daughter North’s online presence on TikTok.

Taking to Instagram, the Donda rapper was livid as the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star defied Kanye’s rules against allowing the eight-year-old to wear makeup and make content on the platform.

He responded after Kim and North were on the app showing off their matching goth makeover.

He bashed his ex in the caption, writing: "I told y’all before about this tik tok stuff Now my 8 year old on here singing she fell in love with an emo girl

"Leftist don’t want fathers to have no say in our childrens lives I don’t want my kids at godless Sierra Canyon school I got a voice and I’m not having this

"And Perez Hilton you still ain’t answer my question And never put my name next to the word abuse

"So don’t speak on me or my children I can afford to hurt you"

