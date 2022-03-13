Sheikh Rasheed withdraws 'blackmail statement' about PML-Q members

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed. — PID/File

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Sunday said that he didn't point out any specific party while referring to his statement about the PML-Q members who had reportedly demanded the removal of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

The minister retracted his statement, clarifying that he "did not point out any specific party," when he had said a day ago that "I am not like those who have five seats and blackmail the premier to assume the chief minister's office."

In today's statement, the interior minister clarified that when he used the "blackmailing" reference, he did not name PML-Q or the BAP. Rasheed added that Chaudhry Shujaat "is my brother" and prayed for his good health. “I will never speak against him," he added.

Rasheed said that in the face of the no-confidence motion, he would be standing firm "like a wall" to defend the prime minister. "I am not responsible for others."

The interior minister added that the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) was "fully" behind PM Imran Khan, as he warned the Opposition that if the law and order situation moves towards deterioration, the army could be called in for restoring peace.

Moois Elhai's response

The political activities have rapidly increased in the country, with the Opposition holding repeated meetings with government allies to support their no-trust motion. Meanwhile, the PTI is wooing its allies in a bid to foil the no-confidence motion.

Although the PML-Q — an ally of the PTI in Punjab and the Centre — has not announced its decision of supporting the government yet, Rasheed's statement today drew ire from a party leader.

In a statement, Elahi said he respected the interior minister but asked Rasheed not to forget his past.

"Sheikh Rasheed might have forgotten that the leaders of [PML-Q] today are the ones who used to give money to him while he was a student," the federal minister added.

BAP responds

In response to the interior minister's comments, BAP President Jam Kamal Khan said: "Balochistan Awami Party takes its own decision, not Sheikh Rashid."