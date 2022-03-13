PTI leader Imtiaz Safdar Warraich decides to rejoin PPP: sources

ISLAMABAD: As the Opposition gears up for the no-confidence motion to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan, PTI Central Punjab leader Imtiaz Safdar Warraich has decided to rejoin the PPP on Sunday, sources said.
According to the sources, Warraich will make a formal announcement with the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari soon.
There are four other members of PTI from Punjab who may join hands with PPP, said the sources.
The Opposition had submitted the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan in the NA Secretariat last Tuesday.
A total of 86 lawmakers from the Opposition parties signed the no-confidence motion, sources said.
JUI-F's Shahida Akhtar Ali, PML-N's Khawaja Saad Rafique, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Ayaz Sadiq, Rana Sanaullah, Khawaja Saad Rafique and PPP's Naveed Qamar and Shazia Marri submitted the no-trust motion and requisition for a session to the NA Secretariat.
Currently, the government has a 17-member lead over the Opposition but the latter has claimed that it has enough support to prove that PM Imran Khan no more commands the people's trust.
