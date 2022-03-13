Prince Harry sends tongues wagging for 'looking like a meal' in recent appearance

File Footage





Prince Harry has sent fans drooling over his latest appearance in a video promotion for the upcoming Invictus Games.

In the appearance Harry could be seen giving Dutch lessons a go.

The confused-looking Duke could be seen speaking to Games organisers on a Zoom call saying: "One more time guys, please, you know I need to get this right, and I really want to get it right as well, so how do I say 'Good afternoon, you've done a great job' in Dutch?"

He was then attempting to say the phrase which seemingly won the hearts of native speakers.

The Duke of Sussex was then told to not forget his hat to which he grabs one to wear along with orange sunglasses and unzips his jacket to unveil an orange T-shirt.

Standing up, he also is seen wearing orange trousers.

The tweet says: "Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, is getting ready for the Netherlands with some Dutch lessons.

"We look forward to giving him a warm welcome in The Hague.

"As we all prepare for The Games, our thoughts are with Team Ukraine, as well as their friends & family."

Meanwhile fans could not help but shower praises on the Duke of Sussex for his looks.

"A little bit off topic, but I love sweatpants on a well-built man," one user wrote.

"The fitted tee-shirt was the icing on the cake. Forget about a snack, Harry is looking like a five-course meal, at a 5 star Michelin rated restaurant, of course," a second commented.

"Can’t wait, I’m looking forward to H being around his military men again n M being there to support him. It really will be nice seeing them work as a team again," another said.

"Orange is definitely his colour. Harry is fabulous!" a royal fan commented.