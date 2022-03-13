Kanye West’s DONDA achieves incredible milestone

Kanye West is over the moon as his album 'DONDA' has been certified platinum by the RIAA, with over one million equivalent album sales since its release in August 2021.

Teh 44-year-old rapper's album was released last year after multiple delays and several changes to the album itself. The success of the album was charted through several listening parties, where Ye would make changes to it following each one.



It is his ninth solo studio album to reach the platinum mark, with only 2019’s ‘Jesus Is King‘ and the recently released ‘DONDA 2‘ not having yet reached one million.



On the other hand, Kanye West and The Game shared a second video for their recent joint single, ‘Eazy’, which – like the first video the pair released earlier this month – sees Pete Davidson meet a violent demise.