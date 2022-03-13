Camilla 'shouldn't be punished for life' for filling in love with Prince Charles

File Footage





Camilla should not "be punished for life" for falling in love with Prince Charles, YouTuber Louise Pentland said.

The social media star spoke to the Daily Star and sympathised with the Duchess of Cornwall, who largely has been painted in a negative light by the public due to her extra marital affair with Prince Charles while he was married to Princess Diana.

"I thought 'good for her', I love Princess Diana, I think she was amazing, beautiful, her style and grace were incredible.

"I don't think that Camilla needs to be punished for the rest of her life for falling in love with someone."

She added: "They're a blended family, I come from a blended family, I'm divorced myself, I loved my first husband, I love my fiancé and my children live in a blended family.

"People do fall in love with more than one person in their life, I wasn't there and I don't know them personally and I never met Diana."