Samantha Ruth Prabhu slams trolls on her green gown, says ‘stop judging women’

South Indian superstar Samantha Ruth Prabhu slammed trolls in her note who judge women for their choice of outfits.

Taking to her Instagram Story on Saturday, the Family Man 2 actress, who recently faced backlash for her bold outfit – a green floor-length gown with a plunging neckline at the red carpet on an award show in Mumbai, called out trolls for criticizing women’s choice of clothes.

In her post, she wrote, “As a woman, I bear firsthand knowledge of what it means to be judged. We judge women based on what they wear, their race, education, social standing, appearance, skin tone and the list goes on and on.”

“Making snap judgements about a person simply based on the clothes they wear is quite literally the easiest thing one can do,” the Pushpa actress wrote.

She continued, “Now that we’re in the year 2022 – can we finally stop judging a woman based on the hemlines and necklines she adorns and focus instead on bettering ourselves? Turning that judgement inward and training it on ones own self is evolution. Projecting our ideals on someone else never did anyone any good. Let’s gently rewrite the way we measure and understand a person,” her note further read.”