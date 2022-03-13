Travis Scott slammed in court by Astroworld victim families over charity initiative

The families of Travis Scott’s Astroworld victims have called out the star’s new charity initiative.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the claims by the victim’s families, the promotions of Project HEAL was “designed to gain goodwill” and to hurt the victims’ “ability to obtain a fair trial in this case.”

In light of this, they have also demanded a gag order be put in place to ensure the creation of a “level playing field.”

However, Scott’s lead counsel, Daniel Petrocelli, also issued a statement in response and it reads, “Rather than welcome Mr Scott’s continued commitment to charitable causes in Houston, one of the lawyers representing Mr Blount decided to publicly disparage him.”

“Plaintiffs’ motion … is a transparent and vexatious effort to restrain parties like Mr Scott from exercising their constitutional rights.”